Apodcalypse Ep 1: Boredom strikes

When boredom strikes, what should you do?

Right now, life’s a little crazy. As the news swirls with pandemic stories from across the world, join Maddy, Rachel, and Emma as they talk about how COVID-19 is affecting their everyday lives. They discuss distance learning and at-home entertainment to occupy oneself when bored; they also give their opinions on Harry Potter and Disney movies, Netflix shows, and Buzzfeed.

Warning: there are spoilers for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

Music by Hooksounds

https://www.hooksounds.com/