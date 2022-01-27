Complex Mindz Ep. 1: ADHD

Welcome to the very first episode of the Complex Mindz podcast! This series will discuss different mental illnesses and health conditions that people may not know that much about or have a stereotypical idea about. Hosts Lucy Lopshire and Catherine Eikelbarner will speak to various guests with mental illness conditions and share their thoughts on that illness’ stereotypes.

In this episode, Lopshire and Eikelbarner interview a confidential source who suffers from Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, also known as ADHD. They learn about the specific misconceptions surrounding the disorder and how people with ADHD can understand and treat their symptoms.

Complex Mindz is open to any mental health illnesses and disorders to discuss next and would love to hear your input. Please get in touch with us at [email protected], and we hope to see you next episode; thanks for listening!