Scots Take Season 2 Ep. 6: Live Sports

With the San Francisco 49ers still in the playoffs and the Warriors’ and Sharks’ seasons continuing, it is the perfect time to go to a game in the bay.

On this episode of Scots Take host Izaan Masud discusses his experience at sports games from each of the four main American sports leagues, explaining the pros and cons of each.

However, since Masud went to a terrible NHL game, he brought on guest Noam Vardi, a senior at Carlmont, to help him describe the unique atmosphere of an NHL game.

Music Used:

“DENZEL CURRY x MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE TYPE BEAT”: baad beats