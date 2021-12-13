Dear Dumb Diary Ep. 5: Do you even listen to The Strokes?

Indie rock garage is a genre of indie rock that developed in the late 1990s and early 2000s, inspired by the original sounds and aesthetics of garage rock of the 1960s and the new wave and post-punk of the late 1970s and early 1980s. One band that emerged in 1998 inspired immediate rabid devotion over its post-punk revival style and indie rock garage sounds was The Strokes.

Even 23 years later, that zeal still surrounds them, with their sixth studio album released in the spring of 2020. It’s a feeling you’ll know well whether you’ve been a fan from day one or just joined their following recently. No matter what they do or how long they go away for, the most die-hard Strokes fan’s love will never wilt.

In the fifth episode of Dear Dumb Diary, a podcast that encourages teen conversations on topics they are passionate about, Abby Wong, a senior, shares her intense admiration for The Strokes and how listening to their music has opened a new door in her life.

