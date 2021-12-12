Gender Chicken Tender Ep. 3: The plot chickens…addressing myths

As more and more genderqueer communities come into the national spotlight, many remain overshadowed by the misconceptions about them.

Often, the portrayals of genderqueer communities are limited to specific traits and characteristics. From popular TV shows to the content that social media’s algorithms promote, it’s easy to feel invalidated in a one-dimensional view of genderqueer communities.

Additionally, host Chels Chang and guest speaker María Valle-Remond, a genderqueer senior, discuss the fluidity of gender in a society that primarily regards gender as two separate, permanent boxes.

Music provided by Argofox