Let’s Chat Ep. 4: Online versus in-person school

As California moves into the orange tier, schools can now open at 25% capacity. In this episode of Let’s Chat, host Nyah Simpson will be talking to Rafael Soto-Ramos, a sophomore who chose to go to school in person, and Sofia Christoforidis, a junior who decided to remain online for the rest of the year. They discuss their opinions on this new change of pace and their experiences on both sides of the spectrum.

Music credit:

Pop Sweet Pop by Guillaume Tucker