Living with mother Earth Ep. 6: Energy is Everywhere

Payton Zolck, Segment Producer
Payton Zolck is a junior at Carlmont High School. She enjoys Journalism and making videos about things she is interested in. She is very passionate about the environment and marine biology. In her free time, she enjoys playing volleyball, track, singing in her school choir, playing guitar, exploring, and volunteering. To learn more about her work, go check out her portfolio here
.
Twitter: @pzolck
Aarya Mukherjee, Staff Writer
Aarya Mukherjee is a sophomore at Carlmont High School in his first year of journalism. He is a part of Carlmont's Associated Student Body and works with the San Mateo County on environmental issues in the Bay Area. Due to his involvement in local issues, he is excited to cover local news stories.
Twitter: @aarya_mukherjee