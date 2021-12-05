Mission Marine Club strives to educate students

Members of the Mission Marine Club search the beach for garbage while socializing.

The Mission Marine Club at Carlmont aims to raise awareness in the student body about reducing waste and help preserve the local environment through raising money for charities, volunteering, and educating students about important issues marine life faces.

The club originally began because a group of students wanted to create a place where they could share their passion for marine biology and help protect the environment.

Mission Marine meets twice a month during lunch in U23, where they discuss aquatic topics and plan upcoming projects.

Mission Marine’s staff advisor is Josh Engberg, a Biotechnology Institute (BTI) chemistry teacher, and chose to advise the club because of his enthusiasm for protecting ocean life.

“I decided to advise the Mission Marine Club since I’m interested in ocean health as an active surfer,” Engberg said. “Also I like to support students in exploring their interests through club activities.”

Tyler Newman, a junior and the Vice president of the Mission Marine Club joined this year after finding the club’s Instagram and hearing about it from friends.

“I love doing beach cleanups, and we do a lot of those so I thought it would be good,” Newman said. “And it gives me things to do and plan since I’m the vice president.”

According to Newman, the purpose of Mission Marine is to help spread knowledge about the effects on the ocean that humans have and how to mitigate them.

“Marine animals get damaged or hurt from plastic all the time, so I would say our main goal is to just help,” Newman said.

Other students, such as Adele Enthoven, joined Mission Marine to not only make a difference in the environment around them, but as a way to bond with other students.

“I joined because I thought it would be a good way to connect with people at school, but also as a topic that was interesting, like marine biology,” Enthoven said. “It’s also fun to attend the beach clean-ups.”

Overall, Mission Marine strives to provide a place where students can collaborate with one another while having fun protecting the environment.

“We have a good time and help make the world a better place. We are doing our part to really save the world,” Enthoven said.