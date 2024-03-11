Carlmont music strikes a harmonious chord at Chamber Music Night

Lara Ibasco Chamber music performers captivate the audience with their rendition of “Hungarian Dance No. 5.” The audience cheers for 10 seconds before the next song starts.

From tapping keys on the piano to plucking strings on the bass guitar, various harmonizing sounds echoed through the Performing Arts Center (PAC) during Chamber Music Night on March 8, 2024.

Tickets sold out quickly as students and parents filled the auditorium to see the performance. Many anticipated the event and enjoyed the songs performed by those in the Chamber Music Club. Twenty-nine songs were played, and nine were composed by Carlmont students.

The performers were a mix of Symphonic Band, Symphony Orchestra, String Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, and Concert Band students.

“People from different music classes come to play music together, which is a unique experience that differs from the standard instrumental orchestra or band involvement,” said Xavier Lem, a Carlmont senior and Chamber Music Club president.

According to assistant music directors Brian Switzer and Jordan Webster, they helped revise pieces and provided group feedback. All the pieces were performed in ensembles or small groups of musicians, showcasing various instrumental songs throughout the three-hour concert.

“I expected a bigger crowd than last year, and my expectations were exceeded. It was a chance to demonstrate what we’ve been working on over the past few months,” Lem said.

The performance immediately captivated the audience, with loud applause ringing out after every song.

“It was exhilarating to participate in three ensembles,” said sophomore and String Orchestra member Emi Ota. “This was my first time performing in a small group, and I’m used to playing in a big orchestra. I felt focused yet happy as I played.”

According to Lem, a new record of performers was reached this year, marking a demographic shift where a broader range of ages is now performing.

“A lot more underclassmen are starting to participate in these concerts because there’s been more extracurricular involvement in the music program,” Lem said.

For several months leading up to the Chamber Music Night performance, students in the club choose the pieces they wish to play and practice on their own time, especially during lunch breaks and flex periods.

As the event finally arrived, students like Carlmont sophomore and Symphony Orchestra member Nina Damania were thrilled to perform alongside their friends and entertain the audience.

“It was fascinating seeing the result of my performance after practicing for a few months,” Damania said. “Many people worked hard to make their pieces sound nice.”

The performers’ dedication and the diverse selection of songs paid off, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

“The students had an amazing performance. The variation in music was key to keeping audience members engaged,” said Mariko Ota, an attendee.

Not only were family members and friends proud of those who performed, but also the music directors.

“It was a great night. I’m so proud that the hard work paid off and that it turned out well,” Switzer said.