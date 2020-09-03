No Camping Episode 1: Valorant Ignition Series extinguished

Valorant, a character-based first person shooter by Riot Games, has ended it’s first competitive series with an impressive win by the North American team, the Sentinels. Join hosts Sean Liuli and David Su in the very first episode of the No Camping Podcast as they explore how Valorant’s Ignition Series was not only entertaining to watch, but also a hallmark for how eSports tournaments will be run online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

