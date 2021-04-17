No Camping Episode S2 Ep. 5: TenZ and SenZ dominate VALORANT Masters tournament

In this episode, hosts Sean and David talk about the VALORANT Masters tournament in the North American region. They cover events leading up to the tournament such as the scandal that led to Sentinels picking up TenZ, as well as events during the tournament such as Sentinel’s utter domination and FaZe clan’s impressive showing.

