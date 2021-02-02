No Camping S2 Ep. 2: TSM wins US division finals and looks on to the Six Invitational

After winning the US division finals, TSM’s Rainbow Six: Siege team is looking good and poised to perform well in the Six Invitational. With two straight major tournament wins, they look to win it all this February. In this episode of the No Camping Podcast, hosts David Su and Sean Liuli discuss TSM’s performance in the tournaments leading up to the Six Invitational, and cast their predictions on who might and might not perform on Siege’s biggest stage.

