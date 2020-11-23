Oddballs Ep. 6: Candi Cane Cooper, animal whisperer
Candi Cane Cooper is an animal communicator who has been able to talk with animals through telepathy to help with their physical conditions, behavioral anomalies, or just have a chat about the world’s current state. Although Cooper’s gift might seem like something out of a storybook, she illustrates how real and impactful it can be in this episode of Oddballs.
Music attributions:
Artist: Bruno Freitas
https://www.hooksounds.com/
Title: Relaxing Jazz
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter! @oddballspod
Twitter: @ruya__yaman