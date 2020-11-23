Oddballs Ep. 6: Candi Cane Cooper, animal whisperer

Ruya Yaman, Podcast Producer|November 23, 2020

Candi Cane Cooper is an animal communicator who has been able to talk with animals through telepathy to help with their physical conditions, behavioral anomalies, or just have a chat about the world’s current state. Although Cooper’s gift might seem like something out of a storybook, she illustrates how real and impactful it can be in this episode of Oddballs.

 

Music attributions:

Artist: Bruno Freitas

https://www.hooksounds.com/

Title: Relaxing Jazz

