Our Footprint Ep. 2: Turning a new leaf

In the last episode, we looked at how climate change is affecting the communities we live in. Whether it be through sinking land, statewide forest fires, or a pandemic, climate change is continuously affecting the way we’re living. In this episode, host, Kaylene Lin, talks with guest speaker, Arjun Hausner, about the harmful effects of agriculture and food overproduction. Together we took a closer look at how we can limit the impact of climate change by living a more sustainable lifestyle.

Music Used: “Imagination” by BuGuMi