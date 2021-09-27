The Reel Ramble Ep. 2: ‘Shang-Chi’ review and ‘There Will Be Blood’ discussion

In this episode of The Reel Ramble, hosts Izaan Masud and Isabel Wright give their thoughts on the new Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The movie follows the title character on his quest to defeat the 10 Rings terrorist organization led by his father. Masud and Wright discuss what they thought about the movie and its outstanding performance at the box office.

In the second half of the episode, guest Connor Chatterjee, a junior at Bellarmine High School, comes to talk about his favorite movie, “There Will Be Blood,” directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

“There Will Be Blood” follows Daniel Plainview and his loss of his friends, family, and humanity while trying to profit from an oil rig in California.

Music:

“roses”-tilak on tape

“Cosmic Outro”-Stoic Beats

Check out Connor’s business Uniart!

Letterboxd Accounts:

Isabel Wright: @lil1zzyvert

Izaan Masud: @izaan_idk

Thanks for listening:)