The Senior Scoop Ep. 1: School’s in session

Every August, students everywhere dread hearing that “school’s back in session.” With summer coming to an end, the hard work and endless nights of homework begin. While some students have an easy time with the transition back into the routine, others need a bit of guidance. In this first episode of The Senior Scoop, join hosts Ava Richards and Mari Ramirez in a discussion about this hectic period of our lives, featuring fellow seniors Kat Sharonin and Alexandra Gische. Talking points include distance learning at Carlmont, reflections on the past few years, and advice on making the most out of the high school experience.

Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library

Enchantée feat. Mr. Stabalina by Slynk

Morpho Diana by Rachel K Collier

Music obtained from HookSounds

Presto Jazz by Bruno Freitas