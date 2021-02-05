The Senior Scoop Ep. 9: Break a leg!

Welcome to February! If this were a typical year, the performing arts department would be entangled with the shenanigans of musical season, finalizing set pieces, reworking lighting cues, and rehearsing for hours on end. In this episode of The Senior Scoop, in honor of what would have been show week, join hosts Ava Richards and Mari Ramirez in a conversation with senior Matias Pollan about the world of performing arts. Talking points include memories from past productions, the impact of COVID-19, and advice on getting involved in the department.

Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library

Enchantée feat. Mr. Stabalina by Slynk

Morpho Diana by Rachel K Collier

Music obtained from HookSounds

Presto Jazz by Bruno Freitas