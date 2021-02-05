The Senior Scoop Ep. 9: Break a leg!
Welcome to February! If this were a typical year, the performing arts department would be entangled with the shenanigans of musical season, finalizing set pieces, reworking lighting cues, and rehearsing for hours on end. In this episode of The Senior Scoop, in honor of what would have been show week, join hosts Ava Richards and Mari Ramirez in a conversation with senior Matias Pollan about the world of performing arts. Talking points include memories from past productions, the impact of COVID-19, and advice on getting involved in the department.
Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library
Enchantée feat. Mr. Stabalina by Slynk
Morpho Diana by Rachel K Collier
Music obtained from HookSounds
Presto Jazz by Bruno Freitas
Twitter: @Mariela48755957
Twitter: @avarichardss