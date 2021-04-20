The Tune Talk Ep. 4: Indie rock
Stemming from the broad genre of rock, indie rock was curated to umbrella artists and bands that weren’t tied down by big record labels and often had more freedom in their music. Some of the most popular indie rock bands are Nirvana, Pixies, and Arctic Monkeys. In this episode host, Isabel Wright talks with sophomore Katrin Lelyushkina about her favorite indie rock songs.
Check out the songs discussed in this episode below!
Music used in this episode:
My Honey by masked man
Kiwi by alanfor
The Less I Know The Better by Tame Impala
Boys Don’t Cry by The Cure
Where’d All the Time Go? by Dr.Dog
Lovers Rock by TV Girl
