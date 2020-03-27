Theatricult Episode 5: Relations and reliability

Despite the name, not everything about technical theater is quite so technical — one of the lesser known, yet equally essential, steps to a successful production is to create connections with the people you are working with.

This episode is all about having healthy and reliable relationships with your team, featuring viewpoints from young performers to paid technicians, as well as our own personal stories!

Music attributions:

Artist: Bruno Freitas

Title: Elegant Jazz

http://www.hooksounds.com

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter! @theatricult