Theatricult Episode 7: Passions to professions

With the end of the school year nearing, many students have began to think more intricately about what they might want to pursue, a majority of them being pressured to pick something practical. However, some fields of work allow people to embrace their passions as professions, and technical theater just happens to be one of them!

This episode is all about how tech can be pursued as a versatile and intriguing career, featuring guest speakers Jillian Yong, Gloria Capulong, and Jules Marshall.

Music attributions:

Artist: Edward Elgar

Title: Pomp and Circumstance

License: Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0)

Artist: Bruno Freitas

Title: Elegant Jazz

https://www.hooksounds.com/

