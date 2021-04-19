Arospace Ep. 4: Arriving at the representation station

In the fourth episode of Arospace, hosts Maddy Ting and Elise Hsu go over historic and modern-day asexual and aromantic representation, particularly the media’s noticeable lack of support in the past. From people that are only rumored to be ace, like Isaac Newton or Sherlock Holmes, to those who are out and proud, like Yasmin Benoit and Todd Chavez, they continue to hope for more ace and aro representation in the near future.

