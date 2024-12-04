ART on the Square crafts art for all

Jerri Scaife helps a customer try on one of her scarves. Scaife is the owner of JerrisCreations and has been designing since the age of 12, creating textiles from scarves to wraps to dresses.

Amid the gift-giving season, artists in the Bay Area came together at Redwood City’s annual holiday show, ART on the Square, showcasing local talent with a diverse range of arts and crafts, from intricate jewelry to handmade clothing to whimsical birdhouses.

This year marked the ninth annual ART on the Square Holiday Show. Held inside the San Mateo County History Museum in downtown Redwood City, the free event provided a space for friends and family to shop for homemade goods and learn as they walked around the museum.

“The show being at the museum is a whole service to the community, it’s not just an art show. It’s a win-win for everybody, and that’s what makes it unique,” said Beth Mostovoy, the photographer of Honeybear Prints and one of the co-founders of ART on the Square.

“This courthouse and rotunda are gorgeous, and it’s a fun way to celebrate and see local artists display their art talent,” said June Hipschen, a Redwood City resident and attendee at the event.

The event’s slogan, “bringing art to Redwood City and Redwood City to art,” was true for many local artists, with inspiration coming from the surrounding environment.

Kiana Chen

Gadget, the owner of Made by Gadget, uses a laser cutter to cut intricate pieces of wood and stains them to create works of art based on Redwood City.

“All sorts of things inspire me as I have lots of stories to tell. My art reflects Redwood City. I have pieces inspired by local topics and also just fun, interesting stories from my imagination,” Gadget said.

Gadget’s passion for creating these wood pieces started during the pandemic when he learned to use the laser cutter at the Redwood City Library during a Makerspace event. He has since left his tech job and made the business his full-time job.

Carina Rossner, the owner of Carina Rossner Organics, has been making jewelry for over 20 years. First inspired by unusual minerals like charoite from Russia and the texture of iris flower petals, she discovered how to cast flowers and leaves into metal to preserve the texture.

The process involves an intricate method of coating wax on a leaf or flower, plastering it, burning it, and finally shooting molten metal into the cast. Rossner enjoys the ability to share the nature of the world through her artwork.

“Each of these pieces is quite a production, but what really keeps me going is the texture that forms. Everyone loves nature and people love flowers,” Rossner said. “Here I get to make flowers and leaves that last forever and that people recognize and can identify with.”

According to Rossner, making her unique jewelry is rewarding for others and herself.

“I use art as therapy. It’s an interesting meditation to use your hands and make something. It also allows me to connect with people, because I’m not just making it and sitting at home, I’m coming and doing shows or working at the gallery. It’s nice to have something to interact with, with products that bring people joy,” Rossner said.

Although many artists at ART on the Square work full-time to create their works, some draw inspiration from their regular jobs, like Vanessa Dorismond of TheDocArts LLC. Dorismond is a doctor by profession but loves to include her love of drawing when she is not working.

“ Art is liberating and very therapeutic. When I’m drawing, my mind calms and I’m really focused on the art itself. It’s fun and is a way for me to decompress and let my hands lead the way. — Vanessa Dorismond

“I’m an OBGYN, but I love to draw too. I wanted to bring the two together, bringing my artistry to my work and my doctor part to artistry,” Dorismond said.

According to Dorismond, drawing provides an outlet for relaxation, allowing her to escape the chaos of daily life and find a sense of peace through creativity.

“Art is liberating and very therapeutic. When I’m drawing, my mind calms and I’m really focused on the art itself,” Dorismond said. “It’s fun and is a way for me to decompress and let my hands lead the way.”

Since starting her business in 2023, Dorismond has been able to use her iPad to create online drawings and adapt them to different holidays, such as adding Santa hats to her Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda, drawings. She also has many designs of black women and doctors inspired by her own identity.

“Seeing a lot more representation of Black women in art is really what inspired that line of my art,” Dorismond said.

Another local artist, Mark Pense from The Druid’s Groove, uses tie-dye as a medium to create designs that highlight himself and those in his community.

“I’m an archeologist, so a lot of what I do is inspired by that career. I am also gay, so a lot of what I do is inspired by making the LGBTQ community more known,” Pense said. “I just want people to feel recognized and seen.”

Pense uses specific colors to represent different groups of people. For example, he created a shirt using brown, light blue, and light pink, inspired by his transgender aunt.

There are many benefits of buying from local businesses, one of which is the increase in the quality of materials used.

Linda Zafra at SoulSoapUSA incorporates nourishing ingredients into her soaps while crafting decorative designs on the soap bars, using additions like shea butter, coconut oil, hemp oil, and more. She has also expanded to making candles and lotions, aiming to make them beneficial to health and pleasant to use.

“So I enjoy what I do. I try to do my best. I make them beautiful,” Zafra said. “But the most important part is the ingredients. All my ingredients are vegan, so everything is food-grade and great for your skin, designed to be deeply moisturizing.”

A big part of what makes an art show unique compared to buying something similar from a store is that the artist creates each piece individually.

“ Art is a real big healer, and it makes a big difference in people’s lives. The more people are around it, the better it is for everyone. — Beth Mostovoy

Jodi Ziff Paley is a long-time helper with ART on the Square and a textile artist specializing in hand-felted cashmere, silk scarves, and Shibori designs. She creates wearable pieces for her business, Stich-te Naku Weaving & Fiber Arts.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind piece of art. When you wear one of my pieces, you showcase art in the community. I might have similar designs, but they never come out the same way twice,” Paley said.

According to Paley, there is a lot of freedom in choosing what design she wants to use for her next project, leaving more room for creativity.

“Sometimes it’s just following what the fiber wants to do, sometimes it’s what feels right that day. I just start with an idea of what colors I want to blend together,” Paley said.

At LeighLee’s Garden, owners Jennifer Freeman and Jan March are both retired and make birdhouses as a hobby, creating each with a unique and special theme. They are able to recycle materials, making the birdhouses better for the environment and giving the reused items a new life.

“Everything is repurposed. The birdhouses are all made out of reclaimed fence boards and things found in thrift stores. We also use all the pine cones and things we find on walks,” March said.

With endless ways to decorate a birdhouse, March and Freeman can design houses they enjoy and share that joy with others.

“I think everyone has a creative outlet. Sometimes, you have to find it; this is one of ours. It’s social, we go to shows, we get to talk to people, and we’re high school best friends, so it’s fun to talk and hang out together,” March said.

No matter why people make art, it continues to allow people to share their creativity and ideas with their community.

“Art is a real big healer, and it makes a big difference in people’s lives. The more people are around it, the better it is for everyone,” Mostovoy said.