Bring the Bay Back Ep. 2: Who Made The 49ers Theme song?

Sami Khalak, Staff producerMarch 3, 2024
Abdus-Sami Khalak

The song, “Do it for the Bay,” has gone viral since the historic Super Bowl. But who made it and what are their stories? In this podcast, Sami Khalak talks about the up-and-coming Asian rappers P-lo and Saweetie. Put on your Niners gear because it’s time to root for the Bay!

Saweetie is a multi-racial rapper who went viral in 2017 with her song “ICY GIRL”. She quickly rose in the hip-hop industry and got signed by Max Gousse’s record groups. Her ability to stay on a beat allows her to create fun and upbeat songs.

P-lo is a locally famous Bay Area rapper who joined the rap industry in 2008. As a producer P-lo has branched out to create songs that are famous for their bay-area feel.

All music in this episode is free to use through Spotify for Podcasters. Some lyrics were removed as they can be seen as inflammatory.
