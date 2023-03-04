In The Wings Ep. 2: The Paths of a Dancer

In episode 2 of In The Wings, Allie Tremulis speaks with Carlmont’s Varsity Dance Team Coach, Sarah Escobedo, lead instructor with Bodyrok and associate professor at West Valley College. Escobedo discusses her story of dancing at a studio, on a high school dance team, and at a pre-professional company when she was just thirteen years old.



Escobedo talks about her own challenge with being unable to express her choreographic side until she was in college and the effect that had on her later in her career. Escobedo also explains why she wanted to join the founding of Carlmont’s dance team.



She explains her love for dance and how it has influenced her life starting from when she was young. Her journey proves that a dancer can follow many paths while following their dream.

