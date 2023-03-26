In The Wings Ep. 3: Once a Dancer, Forever a Dancer

In this episode of “In The Wings,” Justin Melville discusses his journey from dance to computer engineering. Despite initially pursuing dance as a recreational passion, Melville explains how ballet has had a profound impact on his life and how he continues to dance alongside his career.

It wasn’t until Melville started partnering that he truly fell in love with dance. Working with Jorge Esquivel at the Bravissimo Dance Studio provided him with ample training and opportunities to explore ballet.

Melville’s passion for dance began at a young age and has persisted throughout his life. As he demonstrates, once a dancer, always a dancer—dance has a way of finding its way back into one’s life.