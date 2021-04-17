No Camping S2 Ep. 3: The ranked gaming experience

In this episode of the No Camping Podcast, hosts Sean and David talk about the ranked gaming experience in competitive video games, specifically in first person shooters such as VALORANT and Rainbow Six: Siege. Guest Terrance Pai, an avid ranked player, also joins the show to discuss his own personal experiences in ranked.

