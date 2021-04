This past week, Riot Games released VALORANT patch 2.04, marking the beginning of episode 2, act 2. This new update brings many changes, such as a new agent and a new ranked system. Join hosts Sean and David as they discuss these new additions, and what it means for the game and its players.

