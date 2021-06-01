No Camping S2 Ep. 6: Ludwig smashes Ninja’s sub record with a 31-day subathon
Recently, after a 31-day long stream, Twitch streamer Ludwig was finally able to beat Ninja’s long standing record for having the most subscribers on the platform. Join hosts Sean Liuli and David Su as they explore how subathons work, its impact on the community, and what this means for the future of Twitch.
