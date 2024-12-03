Pulling the plug on the lack of diversity in medical dramas

Audrey Navasca During the 2018 Emmy Awards, Michael Che took a jab at medical dramas. “Things are getting better, but as we all know, TV has always had a diversity problem,” Che said. “Can you believe they did 15 seasons of ‘ER’ without one Filipino nurse? Have you been to a hospital?” The audience laughed, but the problem remained apparent: medical dramas lack accurate representation.

America loves medical dramas. With shows like “ER,” “General Hospital,” “Scrubs,“ and “The Good Doctor,“ to name a few, their popularity never seems to flatline.

However, despite their popularity and extensive series collection, Filipinos’ representation in healthcare is little to none. Filipinos make up 1% of the U.S. population, yet makeup 4% of registered nurses (RNs), and since COVID-19, make up 31.5% of nursing deaths.

The diversity problem of medical dramas has not been left unnoticed. In 2018, Michael Che and Colin Jost hosted the Emmys. During their monologue, Che called out the lack of Filipino nurses in all 15 seasons of “ER.“ He questioned if anyone had even been to a hospital because of the lack of realistic representation.

“Grey’s Anatomy“ is one of the most popular medical dramas, premiering in 2005 with over 20 seasons. After 16 years, they finally cast actress Aina Dumlao to play a Filipino nurse suffering from the COVID-19 aftermath in the finale of season 17.

However, even after the 17th season finale of “Grey’s Anatomy,“ which aired in 2021, the problem remains ongoing. It may not seem terminal, but Filipinos play a crucial role in the U.S. healthcare system. They are widely considered the backbone of the system.

According to the National Library of Medicine (NLM), registered nurses (RN) trained in the Philippines comprise 1 out of 20 RNs and remain the largest group of foreign trained nurses today.

Asian Americans make up 8.9 percent of U.S. RNs. Filipino RNs make up nearly half of that number due to several historical and political reasons that encouraged nurse migration and immigration to the United States from the Philippines.

Nurse and photographer Rosem Morton wanted to document how the Filipino community contributed to the healthcare system. “I want people to pay attention because they’re an important community besides the statistics. These people are living really full, diverse lives that we should get to know.“ Morton said in a CNN article.

Her project consists of 3 sections: Diaspora on the Frontlines, The First Year, and One in Four. All three highlight the complex intersection of Filipinos and the healthcare system and tell the nurses’ deep stories of pain, courage, and resilience on the front lines.

“It’s important because these people have always contributed to the wellness of the country, the world,“ Morton said.

While representation in these popular medical dramas may seem like a lost cause, “St. Dennis Medical,“ a new drama on NBC, has featured two Asian American actresses: Kahyun Kim and Kaliko Kauahi.

The show even has an episode dedicated to Filipino nurses called “Salamat You Too,“ featuring Nico Santos, an actor born in the Philippines and featured in TV series and films such as “Crazy Rich Asians“ and Superstore.“

The episode focuses on Filipino nurses, aka “the Filipino Mafia.“ Eric Ledgin, one of the creators and showrunners, says it was pitched by one of their Asian American writers, reflecting the abundance of Filipino nurses in the medical care industry.

The lack of diversity in medical dramas may not be fixed overnight, but change is trickling in. TV series must continue to represent the healthcare system accurately by creating roles and telling the stories of Filipinos in the medical field.

According to Zócalo Public Square, “as important as Filipinos have been to developing the health care system today, their contributions will become even more critical in the decades ahead.”