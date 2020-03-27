Quaran-Tea Time Ep. 1: Mille-feuille
Instead of wasting the hours away scrolling through social media during this period of quarantine caused by COVID-19, why not bake a delicious treat? In this first episode of Quaran-Tea Time, follow along as Ava Richards creates her own version of mille-feuille, a pastry dessert from France. The original recipe can be found here.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of flour
- 3 and 1/2 teaspoons of butter
- 1/2 cup of water
- Jam of your choice
Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library: Far Behind by Silent Partner and Eine Kleine Nachtmusik by Mozart
Twitter: @avarichardss