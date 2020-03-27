Quaran-Tea Time Ep. 1: Mille-feuille

Ava Richards, Segment Producer|March 27, 2020

Instead of wasting the hours away scrolling through social media during this period of quarantine caused by COVID-19, why not bake a delicious treat? In this first episode of Quaran-Tea Time, follow along as Ava Richards creates her own version of mille-feuille, a pastry dessert from France. The original recipe can be found here.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of flour
  • 3 and 1/2 teaspoons of butter
  • 1/2 cup of water
  • Jam of your choice

Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library: Far Behind by Silent Partner and Eine Kleine Nachtmusik by Mozart