Scot’s Take Ep. 2: Super Bowl predictions versus reality
The NFL playoffs are officially over and two teams are left, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What is their history and who comes out on top? In this episode of Scot’s Take, host Izaan Masud and Atharva Ahbyankar, a sophomore and fan of the Buccanneers, chat about their predictions of the Super Bowl, and later discuss the true outcome of the game and analyze the results.
Music Attributions:
Lighter by midsummer
Sorry by Riddiman
You Know by Benjiyang
Late Nights by Benjiyang
Hermes by Nk Music
