Scot’s Take Ep. 2: Super Bowl predictions versus reality

The NFL playoffs are officially over and two teams are left, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What is their history and who comes out on top? In this episode of Scot’s Take, host Izaan Masud and Atharva Ahbyankar, a sophomore and fan of the Buccanneers, chat about their predictions of the Super Bowl, and later discuss the true outcome of the game and analyze the results.

Music Attributions:

Lighter by midsummer

Sorry by Riddiman

You Know by Benjiyang

Late Nights by Benjiyang

Hermes by Nk Music