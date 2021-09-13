Talkupation Ep. 1: The impressive life of a software engineer

Talkupation allows the listeners to learn about different career paths and the lifestyle behind them. Follow along as host Carolina Cuadros interviews a series of experts in different fields to dive into what their career entails.

In the first episode of Talkupation, Cuadros explores software engineering with guest Christopher Chow. Chow currently works for a startup and has been in the field for over 25 years. He explains what it is like to be a software engineer and his recommendations for those interested in this career path.

Talkupation is open to ideas and feedback so if anyone is interested in being interviewed or providing input, email [email protected]. For now, sit back and enjoy listening to the difficult but rewarding job of a software engineer.