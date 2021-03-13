The Yellow Papers Ep. 3: A Haunted House

After the year we’ve had, what better to lighten the mood than short horror stories? Dive into some of the most well-known short horror stories, as well as a few you’ve never heard of, with seniors Zach Khouri and Brianna Cheng.

This week, we are reading A Haunted House, by Virginia Woolf, published in 1944. We explore stream-of-consciousness writing, spend wayyy too much time on poetic devices, and dive into the symbolism packed into this one-page story.

Episode art credit: Charleston House