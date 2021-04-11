The Yellow Papers Ep. 4: The Monkey’s Paw

After the year we’ve had, what better to lighten the mood than short horror stories? Dive into some of the most well-known short horror stories, as well as a few you’ve never heard of, with seniors Zach Khouri and Brianna Cheng.

This week, we are discussing The Monkey’s Paw, by W. W. Jacobs, published in 1902. We explore the implications of orientalism, especially in our present-day climate, mother figures throughout literature, and why anyone would ever run TOWARDS THE KNOCKING!

Episode art credit: Pxhere