America Through Hip Hop Ep. 3: The Kings of New York

Bailey Chinnan, Staff WriterNovember 5, 2024

Many Men have held the title of the King of New York. The rights to this throne are earned, not given. To be considered the one true king, one must be known for their notoriety, infamy, and the respect they command from the citizens of “The City That Never Sleeps.”

In this episode, Bailey Chinnan discusses the impact of New York on America’s rap game. Joined by fellow Carlmont student Vaid Nallu, they explore New York’s hip-hop history. Nallu is a connoisseur of New York rap and his enthusiasm is unrivaled by anyone at Carlmont.

Jay-Z, 50 Cent, and others represent the different kings of different eras. Who deserves the ultimate crown?

High Tide by LiQWYD   / liqwyd   Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0 Free Download / High Tide: https://www.audiolibrary.com.co/liqwy… Music promoted by Audio Library    • High Tide – LiQWYD (No Copyright Music)  

Bailey Chinnan, Staff Writer
Bailey Chinnan (Class of 2026) enjoys listening to Ken Carson, volunteering, running, and following Atlanta sports. He records podcasts for Scot Scoop and loves to meet new people. You can find him volunteering with YMSL or complaining about the Falcons (Superbowl Incoming).