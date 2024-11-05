America Through Hip Hop Ep. 3: The Kings of New York

Many Men have held the title of the King of New York. The rights to this throne are earned, not given. To be considered the one true king, one must be known for their notoriety, infamy, and the respect they command from the citizens of “The City That Never Sleeps.”

In this episode, Bailey Chinnan discusses the impact of New York on America’s rap game. Joined by fellow Carlmont student Vaid Nallu, they explore New York’s hip-hop history. Nallu is a connoisseur of New York rap and his enthusiasm is unrivaled by anyone at Carlmont.

Jay-Z, 50 Cent, and others represent the different kings of different eras. Who deserves the ultimate crown?

