The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

America Through Hip Hop Ep. 4: Legends of the ATL

Bailey Chinnan, Staff WriterDecember 3, 2024

For many decades, the city of Atlanta has served as the Capital of Rap in America’s South. Atlanta has been the leading city for many of this century’s nationwide rap trends such as trap, pluggnb, and others.

In this Episode, Bailey Chinnan discusses the impact of Atlanta on America’s rap game. Joined by Georgia native Nihal Viswanathan, a junior at Walton High School in Marrieta, Ga., they consider the most influential figures that call Atlanta home.

Ken Carson, Future, OutKast, and others show the variety of music that the city has to offer. Will these Atlanta rappers be considered legends for decades to come or will they be lost in the sands of time?

 Flauta by Sapajou   / sapajoubeats   Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0 Free Download / Stream: https://www.audiolibrary.com.co/sapaj… Music promoted by Audio Library    • Flauta – Sapajou (No Copyright Music)  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Bailey Chinnan
Bailey Chinnan, Staff Writer
Bailey Chinnan (Class of 2026) enjoys listening to Ken Carson, volunteering, running, and following Atlanta sports. He records podcasts for Scot Scoop and loves to meet new people. You can find him volunteering with YMSL or complaining about the Falcons (Superbowl Incoming).