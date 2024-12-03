America Through Hip Hop Ep. 4: Legends of the ATL

For many decades, the city of Atlanta has served as the Capital of Rap in America’s South. Atlanta has been the leading city for many of this century’s nationwide rap trends such as trap, pluggnb, and others.

In this Episode, Bailey Chinnan discusses the impact of Atlanta on America’s rap game. Joined by Georgia native Nihal Viswanathan, a junior at Walton High School in Marrieta, Ga., they consider the most influential figures that call Atlanta home.

Ken Carson, Future, OutKast, and others show the variety of music that the city has to offer. Will these Atlanta rappers be considered legends for decades to come or will they be lost in the sands of time?

