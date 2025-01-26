Industry Insights Ep. 2: Inside the world of neonatology

In this episode of Industry Insights, Emilia Bateman interviews Dr. Allison Rentz, a neonatologist dedicated to caring for newborns, especially those born prematurely or facing medical challenges. Rentz shares her journey into this specialized field, explaining what drew her to work with the most vulnerable patients and their families during critical moments.

The episode delves into the day-to-day life of a neonatologist, from providing life-saving treatments in the NICU to celebrating milestones like discharges and 100-day parties.

Dr. Rentz also highlights how neonatal care has evolved, with advancements in technology and a greater focus on family involvement and holistic care.