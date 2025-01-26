The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Industry Insights Ep. 2: Inside the world of neonatology

Emilia Bateman, Broadcast Editor January 26, 2025

In this episode of Industry Insights, Emilia Bateman interviews Dr. Allison Rentz, a neonatologist dedicated to caring for newborns, especially those born prematurely or facing medical challenges. Rentz shares her journey into this specialized field, explaining what drew her to work with the most vulnerable patients and their families during critical moments.

The episode delves into the day-to-day life of a neonatologist, from providing life-saving treatments in the NICU to celebrating milestones like discharges and 100-day parties.

Dr. Rentz also highlights how neonatal care has evolved, with advancements in technology and a greater focus on family involvement and holistic care.

Emilia Bateman, Broadcast Editor
Emilia (Emma) Bateman is currently a junior and this is her second year in Carlmonts journalism program. She is currently making podcasts for Scot Center. She enjoys covering and learning about subjects surrounding the arts. Outside of school she enjoys doing art, listing to music, and going to the movies with friends. 2024-2025