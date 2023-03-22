‘Asians Are Strong’ event in SF celebrates the strength of Asian women
The founders of the Asians Are Strong organization created their inaugural event that celebrates the resilience of Asian women throughout the world. This year’s celebration is called “Our Time” and in honor of Women’s History Month, they hope to showcase the strength and talent of Asian women. Inside the San Francisco ferry building, there were resource tables, speakers from nonprofits and businesses, artwork, singing, comedy, and many more.
