Carlmont’s Baking club finds a silver lining in the ongoing pandemic

With the uncertainty that COVID-19 brings, clubs must adapt to a new virtual environment. Hosting online meetings is a challenge, especially given the current restrictions in distance learning. Despite the challenges, Cooper Perez and Madeline Becker, Carlmont Baking Club’s co-presidents, have managed to adapt to running their club online.

With the ongoing pandemic, the club meetings have been hugely different than usual, and their success depends on Becker and Perez. Addison Gaitan, an English teacher and Baking Club’s current advisor, praised the two presidents’ innovation and adaptability.

“My initial inclination this year was to not serve as the club advisor because I’ve been feeling so overwhelmed by distance learning,” Gaitan said, “But Maddy and Cooper have been so good at coming up with suggestions for what we bake that I rarely need to offer a suggestion.”

In previous years, Carlmont’s Baking Club was a haven where students could socialize and have fun while expressing a shared love of baking. Much of its popularity stemmed from students who would join solely to feast on the many delicious dishes, and, although required to bake at least once every few months, it was apparent many didn’t.

The club hosted meetings every other Monday in Mrs. Gaitan’s classroom during lunch. Students would come in with their pre-made baking treats and have a potluck style social gathering while watching the “Great British Baking Show.”

This year, however, the club’s schedule has been reduced to just the first Wednesday of every month. Instead of pre-made dishes, club members are given an ingredient list to prepare before club Zoom sessions. Members then bake the delicious treats together on Zoom.

Although COVID-19 disadvantages are apparent, Becker and Perez are keen on keeping meetings virtual and seem to enjoy them more. They have found many advantages in virtual meetings that range from using kitchens to the credibility of students. According to Perez, she has even noticed multiple family members in each Zoom camera baking together with their children.

“I feel like it’s more engaging than last year because I feel like with the people that are here now they really want to be here,” said co-President and junior Perez, “and they’re in it for the baking and sharing their love of baking, rather than just coming and eating food.”

So far, the club has focused on cookies and muffins such as chocolate banana muffins and pumpkin snickerdoodles due to their simplicity and timeliness. Now, the club is eager to progress to other more advanced desserts.

Club advisor Gaitan has also been pleasantly surprised with the first two meetings’ outcomes and has seen much growth from members.

“I think it’s cool to see everyone’s different techniques and last week those who didn’t have certain ingredients found alternative substitutions which I thought was an excellent idea,” Gaitan said. “Even though we are distant, in many ways it’s way more hands-on than we could ever be in a classroom.”

With only two meetings this year and Carlmont’s Clubs Fair just recently happening, the club has seen a decrease in attendance; however, club presidents Perez and Becker don’t seem to be fazed. During freshman orientation, the club created promotional videos to spread the word of the Carlmont Baking Club. With these videos, the two have attracted an estimated 15-20 consistent members and are quite satisfied with those numbers.

Currently, the club is working more towards gaining publicity rather than increasing the frequency of meetings. According to Becker, the club uses Instagram to promote their club. Along with this, they have set up a club Remind to send out information about upcoming meetings quickly.

Although virtual meetings offer its many advantages, such advantages are only apparent given the current situation. If COVID-19 were to improve and Carlmont returned to in-person learning, Gaitan feels the club would end its online meetings and return to its previous format.

“We will probably return to in-person meetings, just because of logistics because meeting online would require us to meet some time out of the school day,” Gaitan said, “I know that as students return, our extracurriculars and sports and everything will quickly result in our schedules filling up quickly.”

Despite the difficulties COVID-19 adds, Becker and Perez remain optimistic about their situation and have already started to plan far ahead into the future.

“We’re really excited for what’s to come, and although there is still uncertainty with Corona, I’m excited to bake with all the members and share our love for baking!” Becker said.