Gender Chicken Tender Ep. 2: Hendered by the gender binary

Despite recent movements to draw more national attention in support of genderqueer communities and the gender spectrum, the toxicity of the gender binary system can be felt throughout everyday life. For agender senior Artemis St Pierre, this is especially true.

From the barriers many genderqueer people face today to the societal pressures to conform to a certain image, join host Chels Chang and guest speaker St Pierre as they discuss the harm that gender binary causes.

Additionally, they find common ground in the struggle of being called by a preferred name with Chang speaking from personal experiences and St Pierre from a bureaucratic standpoint.

