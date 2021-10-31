Heavy rain floods Belmont trail systems

After months of dry weather, a massive rainstorm hit the Bay Area last weekend, and brought some much-needed moisture to the local trail systems. Unfortunately, this heavy rain is not all positive, as the sudden onset of moisture has not been handled well by the trails. Massive puddles and extremely muddy conditions have rendered many sections of trail unpassable, and sometimes even dangerous to ride or hike. However, in the days following the heavy rain volunteers have made their way out to help restore damaged trails and trail features. With the help of these volunteers, the Belmont trails will be looking much better in the coming months.

Music from pixabay.com

@HGaboury on Twitter

@hayesgabourymedia on Instagram