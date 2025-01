Gallery • 10 Photos Alyssa Bish Senior Arianna Vasiliev calls for the ball as she cuts across the court. She was able to lose her defender while opening up, allowing her to be free under the basket. Simple plays like motion are key for creating scoring opportunities.

The Carlmont varsity girls basketball team faced off against the Hillsdale Knights in an away quad game.

For the first two quarters, both teams were putting up many points, with Carlmont taking the lead several times. However, Hillsdale began to pull away with a lead in the second half of the game. The Scots fought to catch back up but were unable to stop Hillsdale from taking the win. The game ended with a final score of 58-39, marking a difficult loss for the Scots.