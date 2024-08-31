The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photos: Scots triumph over Trojans for first season win

Elizabeth Cruz, Scot Scoop Sports EditorAugust 31, 2024
4
Elizabeth Cruz
Senior Mohsen Shawwa pushes back against Castro Valley defense. The Scots had a solid start, scoring a touchdown in the first minutes of the game. "We got the game started with strong momentum thanks to our defense forcing a fumble on the first snap, which allowed our offense to score early in the game," said senior Charlie Wescott.

The first football game of the season ended in cheers when the Carlmont Scots beat the Castro Valley Trojans 61-34 on Aug. 30. Although the Scots had a scrimmage against the Burlingame Panthers a week prior, this win marked the official start to their season. The game’s theme was USA, and many attendees showed their spirit by wearing red, white, and blue.

About the Contributor
Elizabeth Cruz
Elizabeth Cruz, Scot Scoop Sports Editor

Elizabeth Cruz is a senior at Carlmont High School and a third-year journalist with Scot Scoop. She is the senior class president and is currently employed at Nothing Bundt Cakes. In her free time, you can catch her working tech crew in the PAC or taking photos on the sidelines of a Scots game! To view her portfolio, click here.