The first football game of the season ended in cheers when the Carlmont Scots beat the Castro Valley Trojans 61-34 on Aug. 30. Although the Scots had a scrimmage against the Burlingame Panthers a week prior, this win marked the official start to their season. The game’s theme was USA, and many attendees showed their spirit by wearing red, white, and blue.
In Photos: Scots triumph over Trojans for first season win
Elizabeth Cruz, Scot Scoop Sports Editor • August 31, 2024
About the Contributor
Elizabeth Cruz, Scot Scoop Sports Editor
Elizabeth Cruz is a senior at Carlmont High School and a third-year journalist with Scot Scoop. She is the senior class president and is currently employed at Nothing Bundt Cakes. In her free time, you can catch her working tech crew in the PAC or taking photos on the sidelines of a Scots game! To view her portfolio, click here.