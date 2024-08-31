In Photos: Scots triumph over Trojans for first season win

Gallery • 10 Photos Elizabeth Cruz Senior Mohsen Shawwa pushes back against Castro Valley defense. The Scots had a solid start, scoring a touchdown in the first minutes of the game. "We got the game started with strong momentum thanks to our defense forcing a fumble on the first snap, which allowed our offense to score early in the game," said senior Charlie Wescott.

The first football game of the season ended in cheers when the Carlmont Scots beat the Castro Valley Trojans 61-34 on Aug. 30. Although the Scots had a scrimmage against the Burlingame Panthers a week prior, this win marked the official start to their season. The game’s theme was USA, and many attendees showed their spirit by wearing red, white, and blue.