No Camping S2 Ep. 7: Sentinels dominate Valorant Masters Iceland

Valorant’s very first LAN event has just come to a close, with the North American team, Sentinels, coming out on top in the end. The international tournament was a huge success. It great for the Valorant esports scene to finally see how teams from the many different regions play against each other. The tournament also pulled impressive viewership numbers for a game that is so new. Join hosts Sean and David in their last episode as they explore every aspect of the tournament, from prize pool to player statistics.