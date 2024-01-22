People, Politics, and Perspective Ep. 4: Get in loser, we’re going shopping — again?

In the fourth episode of “People, Politics, and Perspective,” host Elaine Jiang speaks with high school junior Dana Chin about how social media has created pressure to consume fashion unsustainably.

Chin also shares how fashion has helped her make friends and connect with others, as well as her favorite ways to shop more sustainably.

Listen as Jiang and Chen discuss how TikTok and influencers have led to the rise of fast fashion, the shortening of trend cycles, and the growing shame over buying cheap clothing.

The music in this episode is courtesy of Rachel Alcazar.