Scot Scoop News

People, Politics, and Perspective Ep. 4: Get in loser, we’re going shopping — again?

Elaine Jiang, Staff WriterJanuary 22, 2024

In the fourth episode of “People, Politics, and Perspective,” host Elaine Jiang speaks with high school junior Dana Chin about how social media has created pressure to consume fashion unsustainably. 

Chin also shares how fashion has helped her make friends and connect with others, as well as her favorite ways to shop more sustainably.

Listen as Jiang and Chen discuss how TikTok and influencers have led to the rise of fast fashion, the shortening of trend cycles, and the growing shame over buying cheap clothing.

The music in this episode is courtesy of Rachel Alcazar.
About the Contributor
Elaine Jiang, Staff Writer
Elaine Jiang (class of 2025) is a junior at Carlmont High School and an editor for the Highlander magazine. Besides journalism, she is the co-president of the Junior State of America club at Carlmont and likes to read, hang out with friends, and watch Netflix in her free time. You can view her portfolio here!
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
