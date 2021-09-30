Red, White, & True Ep. 2: Pray for politics

Welcome back to Red, White, & True, a podcast that aims to navigate America’s polarized, partisan politics. Join host Chesney Evert and guest Avantika Swaminathan as they discuss religion and its fundamental impacts on politics and social justice.

While America frequently references its separation of church and state, recent debates about reproductive rights highlight religiously motivated legislature. Politicians on both sides of the aisle are fighting to defend a specific ideology despite the varied beliefs of their constituents.

In a country built to house religious asylum seekers, how has the legacy of Christianity impacted American politics, and how can we enforce a landscape of tolerance?

