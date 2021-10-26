Scot Scoop Unsolved Ep. 3: The mysterious disappearance of Paul Farmer

An elderly man with dementia from Belmont, California went missing in August 2019. Last seen on U.S. Highway 92, Paul Farmer remains missing and his disappearance impacts many.

In this episode, hosts Nyah Simpson and Malina Wong discuss the disappearance of Farmer with Belmont Interim Police Chief, Ken Stenquist, and junior, Nicole Miranda. They explore the case information and their personal ideas on the matter.

More information about the case can be found here. Scot Scoop Unsolved is open to feedback and case requests. Email [email protected] and [email protected] to contact the hosts.