Scot Scoop Unsolved Ep. 4: The conspiracies behind Marilyn Monroe’s death

One of the most famous women in American film and culture Marilyn Monroe was found dead in her apartment on Aug. 4, 1962. After living a life on the screen in the 1950s, Monroe was an international sensation. Though she was loved by many this did not prevent her from scandals throughout her life, as well as after her death as it is still shrouded in mystery to this day.

In this episode of Scot Scoop Unsolved, Nyah Simpson and Malina Wong explore the life of the young model and actress from her early life and her start in molding in the late 1940s, to her decline in popularity, and her death in the early 1960s. Simpson and Wong also talk about the conspiracies surrounding her death with junior Kendall Grinker.