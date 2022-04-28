Scot Scoop Unsolved S2 Ep. 2: The disappearance of Nicole and Arianna Fitts
On April 8, 2016, Nicole Fitts was found dead in McLauren park in San Francisco. Her daughter Arianna Fitts had been missing since January or February of that same year. Since then, very little progress has been made in finding Nicole Fitt’s killer and Arianna Fitt’s whereabouts.
Anyone with information about Nicole or Arianna Fitts is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
In this section of the episode, hosts Nyah Simpson and Malina Wong will cover the current details of the case.
In this segment of the podcast, Simpson and Wong talk with Lt. Peter Lotti of the Belmont Police department about missing children’s cases.
In the final segment of the podcast, Simpson and Wong discuss Arianna Fitt’s potential whereabouts and motives for Nicole Fitt’s death with junior Alex Shetty.
