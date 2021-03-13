Scot’s Take Ep. 3: The rise of the Brooklyn Nets

Now that the NBA season is halfway through, we have a good sense of what teams are contending and what teams will be spending their summer on the couch. Teams like the Lakers, Clippers, Jazz, and 76ers have all stood out as title contenders early on, but one team that stands out the most is the Brooklyn Nets. In this episode of Scot’s Take, listen to Izaan Masud breakdown the rise of the Brooklyn Nets, and discuss their title chances with guest Shawn Bhatnagar, a sophomore.

Music attribution:

New York by Zoltai

figures by iSmael jam